Robberies at two 7-Elevens believed connected, say investigators

Posted at 7:38 AM, Jul 27, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are responding to scenes at two separate 7-Eleven stores in the Fort Myers area.

Deputies are present at a store off Palm Beach Blvd., as well as another location off Convenience Way, some 35 minutes away near Summerlin Rd.

Lee County Sheriff's officials confirmed both scenes are robberies and believed related to one another. Anyone with tips about either crime are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS

