LCSO provides an update on an organized theft ring

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office held a press conference today to provide an update on a theft ring investigation.

Through the investigation, LCSO discovered the operation began just after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida.

In January three suspects from Philadelphia created a fake towing company that would tow away storm-damaged cars and lied to the owners saying the insurance companies sent them.

They would then charge the owners double to get their vehicles back. They would also strip some cars and sell the parts for money.

LCSO made a breakthrough in the case when A victim reported their car breaking down on a roadway and when they returned to the scene the next morning it was gone.

LCSO found the car and realized no attempt had been made to report it or contact the owner.

A search warrant revealed nine stolen cars, one stolen trailer, three stolen golf carts, and two stolen boats.

LCSO also seized two tow trucks, and the property they used to store the vehicles.

Joseph Richard Dunston, Zulma Robles, and Marcder Guerrier are facing a combined 23 charges including grand theft, fraud, and operating a business without a license.