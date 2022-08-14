LCSO: DNA connects Fort Myers man to Pine Manor home invasion robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man is being charged for shooting a man during a home invasion robbery in Pine Manor back in June.

Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators say DNA evidence found on the victim's shirt is that of suspect Jared Maurice Jackson.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit established Jackson as a suspect.

They say in the attempt to flee the scene, Jackson had crashed his car in the area of Summerlin Road and Boy Scout Drive.

He was charged with DUI and possession of cocaine at the time.

Lee County Sheriff's Office says DNA evidence found on the victim’s shirt was analyzed and proved to be an exact match to Jackson, linking him directly to this violent crime.

He is now being charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The home invasion robbery attempt led to a shooting that happened on June 16, 2022, in the Pine Manor community in Fort Myers.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a homeowner was taking his trash out when he was confronted by suspects.

Marceno said the confrontation continued as the homeowner went back inside his home, and the suspects forced their way through.

Inside, a struggle ensued shots were fired. A victim was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

There is no update on the second suspect at this time.

