Home invasion robbery leads to shooting: Sheriff

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A home invasion robbery attempt led to a shooting Thursday morning in the Pine Manor community in Fort Myers.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a homeowner was taking his trash out on 8th Avenue, just east of Summerlin Rd. and north of Cypress Dr., when he was confronted by suspects.

Marceno said the confrontation continued as the homeowner went back inside his home, and the suspects forced their way through.

Inside, a struggle ensued shots were fired. A victim was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital. Marceno did not specify if it was a suspect or the victim, but said there were two people of interest identified.

The investigation is still ongoing and more details are expected to be released by the department as they sort through evidence and speak with witnesses.