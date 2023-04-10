LCSO details standoff with armed suspect accused of shooting at girlfriend, nearby homes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect accused of shooting at his girlfriend, and homes nearby, barricading himself moments after.

34-year-old Christopher Campbell is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing into buildings.

On April 7, 2023, the sheriff's office said they went to a home off of Kent Avenue regarding a domestic violence call. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said an argument turned into shots being fired. It was a sound the neighbors still cannot believe they heard.

"I didn't know a gunshot could be that loud," one neighbor said, who wished to remain anonymous. "Each time I probably heard like 10 or 15. I mean, a lot."

Marceno said a woman ran out of the house, and Campbell allegedly fired at her. The Lee County Sheriff's Office says about 15 to 20 shots were fired. None hit her, but deputies say some of those bullets hit homes nearby including a garage and fence.

One neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, said they were hiding in a bedroom with their dog as bullets rang out.

"I thought maybe they're doing some construction," a neighbor said. "It was kinda scary."

For 30 to 45 minutes, Campbell barricaded himself inside the home, until he surrendered peacefully.

When LCSO went inside, newly released photos and videos show bullet holes, seven ammunition cans, paint scattered, and several guns around the house.

"It's made me a little uneasy," a neighbor said. "I've been a little nervous."

Campbell posted bond a day after the shooting. According to Lee County court records, he has no serious charges other than traffic tickets and discharging a firearm in public back in 2008. However, we do not know what came of that case.

He's expected back in court in May and has a no-contact order in place.