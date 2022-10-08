LCEC short of original Saturday restoration target as of midmorning

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As of Saturday morning's update from the Lee County Electric Cooperative, 72% of its customers have been reconnected to power.

That includes some 61,000 Cape Coral residents, the largest of the areas LCEC serves to be affected by the widespread service disruption caused by Hurricane Ian more than a week ago.

AM Area Update (8am October 8)

Marco Island: 18,937 on, 645 off

Immokalee: 15,569 on, 171 off

Carnestown: 2,952 on, 287 off

Lehigh Acres: 32,980 on, 146 off

North Fort Myers: 40,925 on, 15,354 off

Cape Coral: 61,047 on, 33,229 off

In a media release issued Monday, LCEC said its customers in Lee County (excluding Pine Island and Sanibel / Captiva Islands) were estimated to be 95 percent restored by end of the day Saturday.

Recent updates have not mentioned a Saturday estimate. However, Denise Vidal, LCEC's Chief Executive Officer, said she was "confident" of that estimate. "They will have another 20,000, that is probably a conservative estimate, today," she said.

In Saturday's update, LCEC said that about 2,500 crews are continually working to restore power to customers over the weekend.

Crews from Duke Energy arrived earlier in the week to assist, alongside line workers and tree trimmers from electric cooperatives and independent contractors.

Florida Power & Light, which on Friday said achieved "essential restoration" (95% or better) among its customers, is preparing to deploy a restoration workforce to assist in reconnecting the barrier islands, including Sanibel and Pine Island. Duke crews are also expected to contribute in that effort.