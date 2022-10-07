FPL has restored power to 99% of customers

FPL announced today that it has restored power to 99% of customers and is on track to essentially complete restoration by the end of today.

Florida Power and Light is now focused on restoring power to the 31,000 customers without power as of 4 p.m. Friday, given that they are able to accept the power.

The majority of remaining outages are in areas that took the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Tree damage and flooding have hindered FPL’s restoration efforts in the last week.

FPL aims to have the following areas 95% restored by the end of the day: