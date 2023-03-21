Law firm in downtown Fort Myers is a vision of the American Dream

FORT MYERS, Fla. — At first glance, Indera DeMine is a lot like the women we know. "We're operating at 100% full speed…at all times!" But for DeMine, she says she's operated at that level for the last 20 years to chase the American Dream.

An immigrant from Guyana, at the age of 15 she landed in the United States, in the Big Apple, with big dreams. She had to learn a lot, and fast.

She was heading towards a law degree from Ave Maria University at the start of her career as an immigration attorney at a local firm. Soon as she was starting to settle in with her degree, things took a turn. She was let go from the firm. She had planned to leave, but not that soon. "It was one of the lowest points of my life," says Indera.

She was let go on a Friday but with a rush of motivation, she was ready to wake up on Monday and she says, "as if I had a job." She went on Sunbiz and registered 'DeMine Immigration'. That business started in a storage room she'd share with the firm's partner, her husband, Tom DeMine. She told us she remembers being so embarrassed to meet with clients. But it didn't stop her.

Years later she's not embarrassed anymore.

She is now an owner in downtown Fort Myers and the business that houses the couple's practice bears her name.

Indera says they process about 400 to 500 cases per month. She hopes that the practice is also a training ground. "Several young women work here at the firm. Several of whom want to go law school." She hopes that the message is clear.

"…no matter where your parents came from… what they did for a living… what your financial status is… it is possible"