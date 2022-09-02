Judge finds defendant not guilty in 1997 Fort Myers cold case murder

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A judge has found Michelle Ashley not guilty in the 25-year-old cold case murder of Keith Jones.

Jones, a Marine Corps veteran and police academy graduate, was beaten and shot in the head at a Fort Myers motel in 1997.

The state argued that while Ashley was not the one who pulled the trigger that night, she was partly responsible for Jones’ death.

State prosecutors said Ashley tipped off four men to Jones’ whereabouts who then robbed him, beat him and shot him in the head. Defense attorney Robert Harris argued that the four men attacked Ashley that night as well.