Jury selection begins for 1997 cold case homicide in downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FLA — Back in 1997, a 27-year-old Keith Jones was visiting Fort Myers from Daytona Beach but never made it back due to him being brutally murdered inside a motel room in downtown Fort Myers.

This murder went as a cold case for decades until one arrest was made in 2019 of Michelle Ashley aka Michelle Jackson of Fort Myers.

The trial began today with jury selection.

Media was not allowed inside the courtroom while the jury selection process was taking place however while in a separate media room today we have been able to hear some of the interview processes to pick out the jury.

According to investigators, before Keith Jones was murdered, he was a Marine Corp Veteran. He served our county in Saudi Arabia and was beginning courses to be a police officer for the Boca Raton police force before he was found murdered inside a room at Tides Motel on June 19, 1997.

Ever since law enforcement has been re-interviewing witnesses and searching for answers.

In 2019 a Grand Jury met and indicted Michelle Ashley aka Michelle Jackson of Fort Myers.

Police say she is responsible for the murder of Keith Jones as she faces one count of first-degree felony murder with a firearm.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Jones stopped into Lookers Nightclub and ended up at the Tides Motel with a woman before he was murdered.

SWFL Crime Stoppers says Jones was shot and killed in an apparent robbery. When the family was interviewed 4 years ago, they said they have wanted justice ever since that night in 1997.

Four years ago the family told SWFL Crime Stoppers, "Put yourself in his family's shoes what would you do how would you feel should the same scenario crime loss pain and suffering. There is one person that’s out there that knows what happened to my brother you know what happened you need to come forward and tell the truth."

With one arrest made Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs said in 2019 that there are additional suspects involved and said quote "we will come and find you no matter how old the case."

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told us today they hope during the trial more comes out and someone speaks up about who else is involved.

We are being told this should wrap up by next week. Stay with Fox 4 as we continue to follow this case.