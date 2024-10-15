BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — Some say it's a hidden gem. Others call it home. Boca Grande is one of many coastal communities in southwest Florida recovering from Hurricane Milton.

For the first time since Milton, Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp was escorted onto the island by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.



'It's like building a sandcastle': Boca Grande recovering from ANOTHER hurricane

When you go over the Causeway, you will find flooding and debris. On the south end is South Beach Bar and Grille — an island staple.

"We’re going to try and open it as to-go since we don’t have any water and sewers yet," said Mimi, the restaurant's executive chef. "A lot of people need a job."

They have 42 employees, all waiting to go back. It's a song and dance they've been through before.

They've been battered by Ian and Helene. Five weeks ago, they reopened.

But now, Milton has shuttered the doors again.

"It was a big like 'oh no'", Mimi sighed. "It’s like building a sandcastle and getting destroyed every high tide."

Throughout the island, you will find damage. Vehicles are in sinkholes as many side roads have broken asphalt.

Contractors are all over the island repairing homes and businesses.

"So right now we are doing the checkpoints for accountability contractors," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "We’re going to know who they are coming off the island."

Marceno describes to Knapp what the island looked like before reporters could get on.

"This is so much better than 3-4 days ago," he said. "The sand was at least three feet high, right where we are standing."

The sand is now next to a community park.

With sand piling up, so is the muck. The sludge is going to the curb, along with pieces of memories and livelihoods.

"It’s devastating," an employee at Fugate's Ladies Boutique said. "You’re kind of just numb."

Though numb, business owners say the feeling molds into determination.

"The island's strong," the boutique owner said. "We're going to get back."

"We cannot let this put us down," Mimi said. "We'll be back stronger, better and we will be there as fast as we can."

It's not clear when the restaurant will reopen, but one thing is clear: they will be back.