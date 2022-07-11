Incident report details North Fort Myers arcade robbery

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County investigators are revealing more details about the investigation into last week's robbery at the Lucky Rabbit arcade.

Jwyanza Chito, pictured, is charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident.

LCSO

On the afternoon of July 7, deputies were called to the Lucky Rabbit, where an employee reported she was confronted by two men while she was trying to deposit money into a safe.

One man was dressed in all black and held a white pillowcase and a gun. He demanded the woman open the safe, which she said she attempted to do but could not due to her fear.

She put the cash she was holding into the pillowcase. During the confrontation, the man took her iPhone.

Surveillance video showed the two men heading on foot towards a black Cadillac, which later left the scene. The woman's iPhone was later recovered near the intersection of Hancock Bridge Pkwy. and Orange Grove Blvd.

A traffic stop was performed on the Cadillac when it was located later at the LaQuinta Inn on S Cleveland Ave., where deputies saw evidence from the Lucky Rabbit robbery. The driver was detained for questioning.

According to the incident report, investigators spoke with the motel manager, who said the driver was the only one who was supposed to be in the rented room and requested a security check.

Chito answered the door when detectives knocked, and a search of the room began. Two handguns, ammo, masks, and clothing similar to those seen in the security footage were discovered. Chito matched the arcade employee's description of one of the robbers and he was arrested.

LCSO

Chito is also suspected of a second robbery at the White Sands arcade in Cape Coral. They are two of four similar crimes committed within a 24-hour period. An alleged accomplice, Lenny Myers, is also charged in the White Sands robbery, but it is not known if investigators are connecting him to any other incident.

The two remain in the Lee County Jail. Chito's bond was set at $160,000 and is ordered to surrender all weapons and wear a GPS monitoring device. Myers' bond was set at $100,000 and is ordered to surrender all weapons.

Their arraignment is set for August 8.

