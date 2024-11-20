If you're traveling out of RSW for Thanksgiving, read this

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — The Lee County Port Authority is reminding travelers: plan ahead if you're traveling through RSW (Southwest Florida International Airport) this Thanksgiving.
Here are some key takeaways from a notice sent out Wednesday morning:
- Please be in line at your security checkpoint at least 2 hours prior to your flight departure for a domestic flight and 3 hours before an international flight.
- Parking lots may fill up more quickly between Friday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Please give yourself extra time to find parking and consider alternative ways to get to RSW, such as being dropped off by friends or family or using commercial transportation. If necessary, you can find parking updates on the airport’s website [flylcpa.com] and Facebook [facebook.com] to keep travelers informed on availability.
- For Thanksgiving, RSW will be offering passengers a remote and reserved parking option called RSWRemote. It is located on the north side of the airport, on Regional Lane, off Chamberlin Parkway. The RSWRemote parking lot will be accepting cars to enter for parking from Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3 a.m. through Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 at noon. Cars may exit the lot from Thanksgiving Day through the last flight arrival on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The cost will be a flat $60 fee, no matter how many days you choose to park and is non-refundable. For more information or to book and prepay for parking in RSWRemote, please visit flylcpa.com/RSWRemote [flylcpa.com]. RSW recommends adding an additional 30 minutes to your travel time to use the remote parking option.
- Local roads are extremely busy, so please allow extra time to get to the airport. To avoid congestion, use the I-75 Direct Connect to get to and from RSW.
- If there is inclement weather forecasted at destination or connecting airports, travelers should check with their air carrier to see if there are any changes to their flight schedules.
- Visit the Transportation Security Administration’s website at tsa.gov [tsa.gov] for tips about what you can and cannot bring through the security checkpoint.