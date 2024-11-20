If you're traveling out of RSW for Thanksgiving, read this

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — The Lee County Port Authority is reminding travelers: plan ahead if you're traveling through RSW (Southwest Florida International Airport) this Thanksgiving.

Here are some key takeaways from a notice sent out Wednesday morning:



Please be in line at your security checkpoint at least 2 hours prior to your flight departure for a domestic flight and 3 hours before an international flight.



Parking lots may fill up more quickly between Friday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Please give yourself extra time to find parking and consider alternative ways to get to RSW, such as being dropped off by friends or family or using commercial transportation. If necessary, you can find parking updates on the airport’s website [flylcpa.com] and Facebook [facebook.com] to keep travelers informed on availability.

