Horton Park Boat Ramp to close temporarily on June 14th

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Horton Park Boat Ramp will be closed beginning June 14 due to Caloosahatchee Connect construction.

The ramp is expected to open on June 23, 2023.

Message boards are posted in the area to alert residents.

The Caloosahatchee Connect is an interlocal agreement between Cape Coral and Fort Myers to construct a pipeline underneath the river to transmit reclaimed water from Fort Myers to Cape Coral.

Local boaters can use one of the following boat ramps:

