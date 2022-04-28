Cape Coral begins pumping water from Charlotte County reservoir, looking for permanent solution

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral's director of city utilities, Jeff Pearson, says that pumping water from the Charlotte County reservoir is just one of the ways that the city is dealing with a water shortage.

It's one of several projects that the Cape has been a part of to bring in water from different areas, like the ongoing Caloosahatchee Connect pipeline project that brings in water from Fort Myers.

Because Cape Coral doesn't have it's own reservoirs, Pearson says this makes it difficult for the city to use its own water.

“The primary source of our drinking water comes from ground water. Probably eight hundred to a thousand feet below land surface, and we don’t want to basically compete with ourselves for our drinking water supply,” explains Pearson.

He says that the reservoir is a great opportunity, and that continuing to drill wells, its a roadmap to a more sustainable water supply as the city continues to grow.

“We’re continuing to grow as a city and we want to diversify our water sources and one of the ways is to look at and investigate all possible water sources," he says.

