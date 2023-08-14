Homeowners choosing to lift houses after Ian rather than demolishing and rebuilding

MATLACHA, Fla. — As our community pushes forward to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many homeowners have to make a tough choice: tear down their home and build a new one, or lift it up.

Davie Shoring, a home elevation company, says there are going to be a lot more home lifting projects soon, and the sight at first may look like a timeless game.

"Many refer to them as Jenga blocks," said Jason Soto, head of marketing at Davie Shoring.

While it may look like that, Soto says it's part of a much larger project.

"They [homeowners] are required, by law, if they have over 50% damage to the structure, either elevate their home to base flood elevation plus one, or you have to demolish your home," he said.

That rule is by FEMA flood regulations. Soto says many are choosing to go the elevation route

"For many people, this is your family home," he said. "This is where you have all your memories."

Davie Shoring has about 40 projects underway in southwest Florida. The hold-up, Soto says, has been the Lee County permit process.

"Permitting is what’s holding many of our jobs because Lee County specifically is so overwhelmed," he said.

Once the project starts, he said they take the home off the ground with the concrete slab still attached. Soto says it makes the house more rigid. Once the house is lifted, every 8 to 12 inches they add more Jenga blocks, or what they call cribbing.

"We stack them in a grid, and we use that to lift the home," Soto said. "We actually have a patent on our piling system that runs deep into the ground."

After the pilings, they build the columns up to the home to the desired elevation and remove the blocks. Depending on how high the house is going to be, Soto says it can take anywhere from six weeks to two months.

The price tag, Soto says, is about a third of a new home's construction.

This option may not be available for everyone, but it's something Soto suggests to look into.

"We want to help preserve the community," he said.

Keep in mind the base flood elevation is set by FEMA for the minimum standards. However, each city or town can force people to build higher. Before starting a project, you'll want to contact your town's floodplain manager to see what your area requires if you're going to lift your home.