Here's a prepaid, flat-fee option for RSW parking during the Christmas holiday

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — If you're still trying to figure out your parking situation at Southwest Florida International Airport ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday, RSWRemote might be an option for you.

The service provides parking located on the north side of the airport.

The Lee County Port Authority says RSWRemote will be accepting cars to enter for parking from Friday, December 20th at 3 a.m. through Wednesday, December 25th at noon.

Cars can exit the lot from Christmas Day through the last flight arrival on Monday, December 30th for a flat fee of $60 - regardless of the amount of days you choose to park.

That fee is non-refundable, and cannot be used at another on-airport parking location.

You will need to reserve and prepay for your parking spot at RSWRemote.

You can do that here.

