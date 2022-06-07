Watch
Hammond Stadium repairs approved

Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 07, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to approve an agreement for repairs to the boardwalk at Hammond Stadium.

Commissioners authorized the use of Tourist Development Tax funds to pay for waterproofing the boardwalk.

Bliss & Nyitray Inc. was the structural engineer of record for the renovation of Hammond Stadium in 2014 and 2015 and acknowledges structural design errors were a contributing factor to deficiencies requiring repair.

The company has agreed to pay the cost of remediation of structural issues.

The work is expected to begin this summer.

