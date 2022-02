FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boardwalk of Hammond Stadium at the Lee County Sports Complex is said to be reinforced for the 2022 spring training.

The county is currently working with necessary partners to have everything completed on time.

The reinforcement plan for the Boardwalk was started and developed by professional engineers licensed in the State of Florida.

Work is said to begin immediately for the return of the Boardwalk for the Minnesota Twin games.