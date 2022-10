FORT MYERS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:30 a.m. near the Sanibel Causeway.

He will be joined by Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, and FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue.

WATCH NOW: Governor DeSantis Sanibel Causeway

