Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is expediting the process to restore the Sanibel Causeway, with eyes towards reopening the bridge by the end of October.

This announcement was made as Gov. Ron DeSantis said a contract for the bridge repair had been awarded.

Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions. This will then give residents drivable access from the mainland to Sanibel Island.

Once those immediate recovery efforts have subsided, permanent long-term repairs will be made to the causeway.

"The emergency repairs being done now will offer a safe passage for immediate access and will also be incorporated into long-term repair plans," FDOT said in a statement. "This means that repairs being done now will tie into work that will be needed for permanent repairs."

The bridge collapsed in several places during Hurricane Ian, which also devastated the barrier islands along the Southwest Florida shoreline.

