Golisano Children's Hospital celebrates 5-year anniversary all week long

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On May 10, 2017 Southwest Florida received it’s first and only children’s hospital.

Now five years later, The Golisano’s Children’s Hospital is celebrating five years of service to the Southwest Florida community.

Although celebrations started on Monday, May 9, the hospital says they’ll be celebrating all week. On Tuesday, May 10, the true anniversary, team members from the hospital will be outside the facility for a picture of all members.

At around 9:15am, a drone will fly over the team members and capture the milestone anniversary.

Originally the hospital was inside HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers. In 2017, after a 20 million dollar donation from philanthropist Tom Golisano, they were able to house the beautiful, seven-story facility that you see now.

According to Lee Health, the hospital has helped over 95,000 people through child advocacy programs. They see over 30,000 patients each year and have over 500 pediatric providers.

Currently, Golisano Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital between Tampa and Miami and has the only neonatal intensive care unit in the region.

