FORT MYERS, Fla. — 2022 marks the five-year anniversary of Golisano Children's Hospital, which to date remains the only children’s hospital between Tampa and Miami, a haven for parents whose kids' health is threatened.

Fox 4 followed the evolution of GCH from the $20 million seed money donation from philanthropist Tom Golisano, to the facility's construction, to the 2017 grand opening.

Here is a look at our report as the community explored the brand-new facility.