Future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary to be decided Tuesday

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL — The future of Fort Myers Beach (FMB) Elementary School could be decided Tuesday night by the Lee County School Board.

The board will vote on an agenda item that, if approved, “restores the historic building, demos the other buildings, and creates space for 80 students,” according to Rob Spicker with the School District of Lee County.

If passed by the board, the school would reopen by Fall of 2023.

The district puts the emphasize on Fall, as they do not expect the school to be ready for students on the first day of school, August 10th. However, no exact date has been set yet.

“There is no way that school will be ready by fall,” Erin Lamont, a parent of two FMB Elementary students said in a text message to Fox 4.

The school is the smallest, by far, of any Lee County Public School.

Only around 50 students attended the school before Hurricane Ian hit.

Those students have been bussed to San Carlos Park Elementary school for the last seven months.

The estimated construction cost for this phase of the restoration is $5.8 million.

The school district will also enter into an Interlocal Agreement with the Town of Fort Myers Beach.

However, details on that agreement have not yet been added to the school board’s agenda.

