Fox 4 takes you on an exclusive tour of Norfolk Naval Base, home to several Florida sailors

NORFOLK, Va. — Southwest Florida is home to veterans and families with loved ones in the military. Rarely does the public get to go behind a military base's gates — until now.

Fox 4 sent reporter Kaitlin Knapp to Norfolk, Virginia where she introduces you to sailors who used to live in Florida or are from here. The exclusive look goes beyond what you see on the water. The Navy takes you through submarines, underwater training and helicopter missions.

From Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, we show you stories of survival training and what it means for sailors to represent Florida every day when they put on their uniforms.