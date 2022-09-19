Fort Myers Police release new photos of kidnapping, armed carjacking suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department has released new photos of a man they say carjacked a woman while her 3-year-old son was in the truck.

According to police, the new pictures are from Friday night. The photos shown are of the man after he got rid of his original clothes previously seen in other surveillance pictures.

Police say he held a woman at knifepoint as the man took her truck at a Fort Myers gas station wit the 3-year-old inside it.

Police later found the child at William's Hardware on Palm Beach Boulevard and the suspect took off. The suspect is described as a man in his 40-50s with a gray beard.

If you recognize the man, you're asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department.

