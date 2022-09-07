Watch Now
Fort Myers mayor asks to accompany Green Wave Band to London

Mayor Kevin Anderson is asking city council to approve travel funds to accompany the Green Wave to London on their New Year's Day parade appearance.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Sep 07, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers High School Band is traveling to Merry Ole England in a few months, and the city's mayor wants to cheer them on in-person.

According to city council agenda documents, Mayor Kevin Anderson is asking for a travel allowance of between $2,500 and $3,000 to accompany the Green Wave Band to London.

The band is due to make their third appearance at the city's New Year's Day Parade. Their appearance was confirmed at an event last November.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, the item was pulled from the agenda, so a decision has not been confirmed at this time.

However, the agenda documents state a recommendation to approve the request.

