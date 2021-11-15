Fort Myers High School Band invited to London for 2023 New Year's Parade

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Representatives of the New Year's Parade in London, England will appear in Southwest Florida on Monday to invite the Fort Myers High School Band to perform at their festivities in 2023.

Campus, district and city leaders including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson will be at the school for a short ceremony following the conclusion of the school day.

The consortium from the United Kingdom is expected to include the Hon. Steven Summers, Senior Patron and the former Lord Mayor of Westminster, and Robert C. Bone, the parade's Executive Director.

The band will perform before the 3 p.m. presentation.