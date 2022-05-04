Watch
Fort Myers High School hosts vigil for student killed

Fort Myers High School hosting a vigil tonight for a student who was killed. 16-year-old De’mari Jackson was shot near the 3000 block of Franklin Street last month.
Posted at 7:05 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 07:08:13-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A vigil will be held at Fort Myers High School tonight for the student killed in a shooting last month.

Fort Myers Police say a 16-year-old De'mari Jackson Fort Myers High School student was shot and killed near the 3000 block of Franklin Street.

Investigators say a fight broke out in the neighborhood between a group of people and a shot spotter alert happened at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the victim was an innocent bystander in the incident.

FMPD has confirmed the arrest of 19-year-old Syncere Trice for second-degree murder following the death of Jackson.

Trice was arrested after an interview with detectives according to the report.

The vigil will be in the cafeteria at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

