Fort Myers final assessment for Yacht Basin to be finished in January

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, the City of Fort Myers voted to extend its security protection at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin through February 11, 2023.

Back in October, Fox 4 told you about how people who lived there were kicked out by the city citing unsafe conditions after ian.

Vicki Baker, a longtime resident at the yacht basin reached out to Fox 4, saying she got a phone call from the city discussing their plans moving forward.

“We were expecting an update on what was going to be happening when repairs were going to happen when people could possibly look to get back to their slip?” said Baker.

Baker, who said she has lived at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin for the past 20 years, said it was a call she was hoping would bring good news.

“Instead–we were told that January 15, 2023, was the deadline for all boats to be out of the marina,” said Baker.

Baker said that means her boat “NanSea," which survived the storm like many others at the basin, now has to find a new home in under two weeks.

“ We’re not sure where we are going to go cause there are just no other marinas now because of Ian,” said Baker.

On Wednesday, City of Fort Myers Spokesperson Liz Bello-Matthews sent Fox 4 a statement addressing in part, the timeline for when the yacht basin could reopen and the extended security for the basin.

We are expecting the final assessment by the end of January to determine official next steps for the Yacht Basin. The security extension was brought to council in order to receive the approval necessary to continue providing security for the facility. The City is evaluating various cost-effective ways of managing this need, but while we have boats on-premises and unsafe conditions, we believe we must continue providing this service for the peace of mind of all involved. Liz Bello-Matthews, MS | Public Information Officer

Fox 4 also asked Bello Matthews if residents who are being forced to move their boats would have a slip saved for them when the yacht basin reopens.

On Wednesday, Fox 4 did not receive a response to that question.

While people like Vicki Baker said she felt blessed by the fact that her boat is in good- enough shape to be moved out of the basin, what Baker said she feels shaky for her family is if they will be able to return.

“Is there going to be anyway, or provision for people who have been there to return to the marina?” asked Baker.

As for the extended security, city leaders said it will be covered by the team hired by the city and after the February deadline, they expect it will be run by yacht basin crews only.