Yacht Basin deemed 'uninhabitable,' closed

On September 30, 2022, the City of Fort Myers was directly plundered by Hurricane Ian, a very slow-moving category 4 hurricane that created substantial storm surges on the Caloosahatchee River. The downtown area suffered flooding in excess of 42 inches, which remained for hours before the river receded.

The Fort Myers Yacht Basin endured vast damages as a result of the hurricane, which are life threatening to residents. In addition to lacking water, electricity, safe conditions for navigating the waterways, and harmful environmental impacts, such perils include:

· The electrical system throughout the facility is severely damaged: lines are exposed/power systems are in the water, augmenting risk for electrocution. The electrical meter panel ripped off the external wall of the building structure. The entire electrical system requires the immediate attention of a specialized electrical contractor/engineer to determine the magnitude of commanded repairs;

· The fire department reports it cannot access resources necessary to fight a fire, rendering the liveaboards without essential fire protection;

· The pump out system has failed and is inoperable and damage assessment and repairs or replacement is required;

· Certain docks have been completely destroyed, thus there is no longer a functional dock or a continuous walkway, rather docks with open spaces and/or submerged under the water;

· The fuel service equipment is beyond repair. The condition of the fuel tank under the basin is unknown, and whether it is discharging fuel. The area has been boomed to contain the existing and soon-to-be expected additional spills;

· The basin is not conducive for safe navigation, as the channels are blocked by sunken boats and debris;

· There are numerous distressed boats already sunk or continuing to sink that must be removed;

· The office/store building experienced extensive flooding upwards of 42 inches of water, and needs to have all water damaged materials removed and replaced;

The Fort Myers Yacht Basin has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the building official; therefore, it must be closed immediately until safe conditions are returned to the facility. At this time, approximately 40 residents are believed to have returned to the basin. All residents are being notified today regarding the closure. Many, whose boats were unharmed, have expressed interest in leaving the facility aboard their boats.

An FAQ document will be made available today to provide guidance regarding the closure, points of contact, and community resources and assistance available to these impacted residents.

