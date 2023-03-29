Fort Myers Beach permitting department returns to regular business hours

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The town of Fort Myer's Beach permitting department has returned to regular operational hours.

The return to normal hours will begin Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The hours will be Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The change is due to additional personnel provided for permitting services through the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) has ended.

The regulatory limit for state and federal programs to provide support is six months after the date of the storm.

The Town requested an extension and it was denied.

To continue meeting customers’ needs, the town is hiring additional staff and moving contracted services in-house within the current budget.

The town of Fort Myers Beach has been steadily progressing in its recovery from Ian, which has included issuing more than 10,000 permits to property owners in various stages of rebuilding in the past six months.

For more information about permitting, please visit the Building Services webpage.