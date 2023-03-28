SIX MONTHS AFTER IAN: Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The shrimping boats were hit extremely hard during Hurricane Ian.

Not one boat was left untouched and many of the shrimpers rode out the storm on their boats.

Very few shrimpers have been able to get back to work many lost everything.

Progress is being made but there are still cranes working to get the sunken boats out of the water.

Moving to Times Square you can still see all the damage from the pier to many businesses continue to work to recover.

Fort Myers Beach recovering after Hurricane Ian

Six months later the Mayor says there is still a lot of work to be done.

A lot of debris is still being removed and the goal is to get businesses back open and the residents in their homes.

You can see food trucks and campers serving as a temporary solution until the rebuild is complete.