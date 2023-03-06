Fort Myers Beach man sentenced to life in prison

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has sentenced a man to life in prison after he was found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder.

In January 2019, Adam Mitchell Soules armed himself with a machete and attacked a pedestrian who was unlocking and opening the doors of the Fort Myers Beach Library.

The victim died due to his injuries. A witness saw Soules run from the scene.

He was later caught by deputies when Soules admitted he had been thinking about killing the victim in the days prior.

For more information on the sentencing visit Fox4.com.