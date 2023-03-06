Watch Now
Fort Myers Beach man sentenced to life in prison

Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 06, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has sentenced a man to life in prison after he was found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder.

In January 2019, Adam Mitchell Soules armed himself with a machete and attacked a pedestrian who was unlocking and opening the doors of the Fort Myers Beach Library.

The victim died due to his injuries. A witness saw Soules run from the scene.

He was later caught by deputies when Soules admitted he had been thinking about killing the victim in the days prior.

