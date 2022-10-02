Fort Myers Beach man saves three from rising water during Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As we look at the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian, we also want to highlight the heroes. One man put his life on the line to save his neighbors.

Doug McGill was riding out the storm in his boat, which is his home, at the Fort Myers Beach Marina on San Carlos Boulevard. He saw three people trapped in a home as the water started to rise.

"I mean they were damn near dead. I thought they wouldn’t, couldn’t get out to help them even, but I said if you go on that dingy and they did," McGill said.

They got out of the window as McGill brought his boat over to get them on. He said it started to float down San Carlos Boulevard and it eventually hit the ground. McGill said it tipped over with them on it.

Thankfully, they all survived and found a safe place to ride out the storm.

"Hey, trashed my boat, but I saved three guys," McGill said.

While trying to find the silver lining, reality started to settle in.

"I need a home. Homeless vet — it's been years," he said. "If you’re alive, you survived. I’ve started over so many times that this is just another one."

The men he saved told us they are still coping, specifically with a loss. They found out their friend on Fort Myers Beach did not survive the storm, though it's not clear if it was medical-related or from Hurricane Ian.