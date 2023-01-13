Fort Myers Beach Elementary town hall meeting

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is reviewing the recovery and rebuild status of Fort Myers Beach Elementary.

The school was built in 1947 to serve the island community and is the smallest public elementary school in Lee County.

Fort Myers Beach Elementary has stood with windows boarded up and the school standing empty since Hurricane Ian.

But any work on the school has been put on pause as all options are being weighed by the school board.

There is a town hall meeting for anyone concerned about the future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary on Friday, January 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.