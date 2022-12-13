The School District of Lee County reviewing recovery and rebuild status of Fort Myers Beach Elementary

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is reviewing the recovery and rebuild status of Fort Myers Beach Elementary.

The school was built in 1947 to serve the island community and is the smallest public elementary school in Lee County.

Fort Myers Beach Elementary has stood with windows boarded up and the school standing empty since Hurricane Ian.

But any work on the school has been put on pause as all options are being weighed by the school board. Even the Mayor of Fort Myers Beach, Dan Allers, who has spoken on the topic before made his voice heard last Monday at a town hall meeting.

“I don't know anybody in here that can tell me that those kids that go to that school would have a better opportunity somewhere else than where they feel at home.”

It has many parents worried that the school will not reopen.

The School Board says all options remain on the table as they continue to gather all of the necessary information to make a decision.

A special workshop meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday by the school board to discuss the next steps for the school.