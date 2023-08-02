Fort Myers Beach appoints Scott Wirth as next Fire Chief

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District has appointed Scott Wirth as the town's next Fire Chief.

Wirth has been serving as Acting Chief since March, when former chief Ronald Martin resigned.

Chief Wirth has been in public safety service for 34 years, and has served Fort Myers Beach since 2017. Prior to that, he worked with the City of Fort Myers Fire Department as Division Chief of Operations.

He holds an Associate's Degree in Fire Science and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

