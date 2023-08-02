Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Fort Myers Beach appoints Scott Wirth as next Fire Chief

Wirth has been Acting Chief since March.
Scott Wirth[95].png
Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District
Scott Wirth[95].png
Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 13:49:06-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District has appointed Scott Wirth as the town's next Fire Chief.

Wirth has been serving as Acting Chief since March, when former chief Ronald Martin resigned.

Chief Wirth has been in public safety service for 34 years, and has served Fort Myers Beach since 2017. Prior to that, he worked with the City of Fort Myers Fire Department as Division Chief of Operations.

He holds an Associate's Degree in Fire Science and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!