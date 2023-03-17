Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief resigns

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief has resigned, Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District announced today.
Chief Ronald Martin submitted his letter of resignation, effective today, after many years of public service. He cited personal reasons for his resignation.
District Chief Scott Wirth will be serving as the Acting Fire Chief, FMBFD said.
Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers gave the following statement:
Chief Martin has poured his heart and soul into this community for decades. He is a true example of a public servant. It has been an honor and privilege to serve alongside him through the toughest time our island has ever witnessed. He will be sorely missed. I wish him nothing but the best in whatever his future holds.