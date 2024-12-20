Former Uber driver found guilty of raping Lee County passenger

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Uber driver has been found guilty of raping a passenger in Lee County.

Investigators says the crime happened in September 2022.

The victim was returning home to her apartment in Lee County from Naples via Uber.

Felix Manuel Torres picked her up and drove the woman to her home.

As she got out of the car and walked towards her apartment, she was pushed to the ground.

She attempted to fight back by kicking Torres and screaming.

He overpowered her and raped her, while wearing a mask.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office investigation led to the positive ID and arrest of Torres.

Torres was found guilty as charged of Sexual Battery with Great Force While Masked plus all special findings.

He's scheduled for sentencing on January 13, 2025.