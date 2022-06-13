Watch
Former teacher pleads not guilty to sex crime charges

Thomas Deane is a former Canterbury School coach and teacher accused of sex crimes against a minor as well as child porn possession.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jun 13, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thomas Deane, the former Canterbury School teacher and assistant lacrosse coach, pleaded not guilty in a Lee County court on Monday to 30 charges including possession of child pornography and lewd contact with a minor.

Deane, whose home address is just across the street from a Bonita Springs elementary school, was originally arrested and charged in early April on charges of promoting child sexual activity and lewd behavior with a minor.

Those charges stem from an alleged encounter with a boy with whom Deane communicated on the apps Grindr and Snapchat.

A month later, officials levied a list of additional charges related to the possession of child pornography.

Since then, Deane has attempted to get his $600,000 bond lowered, but each attempt has so far proven unsuccessful. Bond was reportedly not discussed at Monday's hearing.

Deane's next scheduled court appearance is July 13.

