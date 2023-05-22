Former Cape Coral middle school teacher faces a motion hearing today

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Cape Coral middle school teacher who has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student will have a motion hearing today.

Joseph Reynolds who was a teacher at Diplomat Middle School was accused of sending an explicit photo to a student over text.

Reynolds will face a judge today who will decide if Reynolds can stay home until his next court appearance or stay in police custody.

If the judge decides Reynolds can stay at home he will be given a GPS bracelet and would be banned from Diplomat Middle School and the home of the student he is accused of sending photos to.