Diplomat Middle School teacher arrested for sending lewd photo to student

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral middle school teacher was arrested for sending an explicit photo to a student on Friday.

According to Cape Coral Police Department, officers made contact with a male identified as Joseph Michael Reynolds after they gained information that Reynolds, who is a middle school teacher at Diplomat Middle School, sent pictures of his genitalia to a student.

Investigators say the Cape Coral Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit was informed by a School Resource Officer of the possible inappropriate relationship between Mr. Reynolds and one of his students.

Cape Coral Police say the investigation revealed that Mr. Reynolds provided the student with his phone number to correspond through text, eventually leading to him sending the photo.

Reynolds was taken to jail and charged with transmission of material harmful to a minor.

