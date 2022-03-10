FMPD looking to identify person who could assist in death investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Detectives are looking to identify a person that will assist with an ongoing investigation of a woman found dead in the Caloosahatchee River on Saturday night.

This individual was in the Southbound span of the Edison Bridge between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Officers believe the identity of the individual will help with the ongoing investigation of the deceased female located in the river.

Monday, police responded to a call in the area around 7:30 p.m.

They say this happened near Tarpon Street Pier, just off of Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Investigators say the woman found dead was 5’2” and 120 pounds and between the age of 18-24.

She has distinct tattoos.

“Chris” or “Chros” on the chest area

A tribal pattern on sternum/lower breast area￼

“Perfino” tattoo vertical on the back

“Phenomenal Woman” on left forearm

If you have any information, you can call Fort Myers police at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).