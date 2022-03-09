Fort Myers police seek tips in identifying body found in river

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is calling on the public to help identify a woman who was found floating in the Chattahoochee River.

Monday, police responded to a call in the area around 7:30 p.m. The woman's body was found by police about an hour later. She is described as 5’2”and 120 pounds, between the age of 18-24, with two distinct tattoos. One of those is the name “Chris” on the chest area; the other, a tribal pattern on the sternum.

Wednesday, police said that there aren't any current missing persons reports fitting the victim's description. Police added that the department is exhausting all leads to determine where and how the woman ended up in the river.

"The public can assist by providing any information if they have seen a female of this description or someone may have a family member or friend fitting it that is missing," stated Fort Myers Police spokeswoman Kristin Capuzzi.

The department also posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning asking for the public's help.

Any death is considered suspicious and is investigated by the Homicide unit. This is a developing story, continue to check back for updates.