LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old for making a false bomb threat.

FMPD says the teenager is facing felony charges of False Report of a Bomb or Explosive Weapon of Mass Destruction.

On September 12,FMPD responded to a Target on Dynasty Drive regarding a bomb threat.

Through the investigation, FMPD detectives were able to determine the threat was made locally out of Lehigh Acres and were able to establish probable cause and arrest the 15-year-old.