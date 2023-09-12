FORT MYERS | Police on scene of bomb threat at The Forum

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is actively investigating a bomb threat at The Forum in Fort Myers. FMPD confirmed there are no injuries.
Police will be on scene near the Target for an undetermined amount of time as the investigation continues.
The plaza is closed at this time.
Fox 4 will post more details as they are made available.
Fort Myers Police are conducting an investigation in the area of Target, located on Dynasty Drive. At this time we will not be allowing entry into the plaza while we conduct this investigation. We will provide updates as we gather further information. pic.twitter.com/5rgnFG8RAT
— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) September 12, 2023