FORT MYERS | Police on scene of bomb threat at The Forum

Posted at 7:47 PM, Sep 12, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is actively investigating a bomb threat at The Forum in Fort Myers. FMPD confirmed there are no injuries.

Police will be on scene near the Target for an undetermined amount of time as the investigation continues.

The plaza is closed at this time.

