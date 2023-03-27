Watch Now
FMPD arrest driver for 2022 hit-and-run crash

Fort Myers Police Department
Fort Myers hit and run driver arrested by police
Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 27, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A driver was arrested for hit and run crash that struck and injured two people in Fort Myers last year.

According to Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), on February 25, 2022, at approximately 10:29 PM, officers responded to a traffic crash that involved two pedestrians in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

An arrest warrant was signed by a judge for Candie Rodrigues for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injuries.

Rodrigues turned herself in for the crime.

Fort Myers Police Department wants to remind drivers to stay at the scene if involved in a crash.

