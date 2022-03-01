Police seek driver of SUV that struck two

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Traffic investigators are seeking tips from the public regarding a weekend hit-and-run.

Police say a sport-utility vehicle truck two pedestrians at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. and Broadway Ave. about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The victims remain in the hospital as of last check Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the suspect SUV could have damage to the front passenger side. The vehicle was captured on video but the images do not provide clear details about the make, model or license plates.

If you witnessed this incident or have information about the vehicle and its whereabouts, please contact Fort Myers Police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

