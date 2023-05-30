Florida summer sales tax relief targets outdoor recreation, entertainment

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Have you heard of Florida's Summer Freedom sales tax relief? It started on May 29, and is intended to save you cash on outdoor recreation and entertainment.

This includes things like concerts, sporting events, pool supplies and toys, bait and tackle to name a few. Items like these some can benefit from, like angler Vinny Devivo.

"Now that I’m retired I’m here all the time," he said. "I would probably say about $20 bucks a day in bait."

He's been fishing for 20 years, some of that time being spent at a bridge on Pine Island. He said not only could this save on bait, but reels and rods.

"Easily $200 bucks, $300 bucks, so you can save some money," he explained.

There are some pricing restrictions to the items you can find below.

Florida Dept. of Revenue

This is one of many sweeping tax relief programs Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this year. The Florida Department of Revenue says this same relief went into effect in 2021 and 2022, but only a week.

This year it runs up until Labor Day.

"Our things that are outdoor, some of our boat oars, pool supplies, pool noodles," said Clete Helton of Family Hardware. "Some of our grills — any of those things that fall within the peak recreation time during the summer."

For those who don't want to buy anything for the outdoors, you can also save the sales tax on concerts and sporting events. Ticketmaster already has a message up on its website when you go to purchase a Miami Heat or Florida Panthers ticket.

You will be charged sales tax in this case, but the website says your reimbursement will come back in a business day.

"I'm not certain it will increase the traffic, but for people who are looking for those types of items, certainly make it more economic," said Helton. "We have not had a single person ask about the summer freedom tax relief."

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis in a video posted on May 25, he touts the economy as the reason behind the relief.

"Now Florida's booming economic success has led to record-breaking revenues and those revenues have now allowed us to pass along tax savings to Florida families at a time of high inflation and rising prices," DeSantis said.

How much will it save you in the long run though? Helton says at least 6% because that's the state sales tax average and it depends on how much you're spending.

"I think it’s going to be a tremendous help, certainly an aid to their pocketbook," he explained.

It will help people like Devivo who spend money mainly on bait.

"I don’t know, a couple of bucks here and there. It’s always good," he said. "Anything cheap is better."